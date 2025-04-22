Oscars 2026: Academy introduces stricter voting rules, embraces AI in filmmaking

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has officially announced that the 98th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 15, 2026, in Beverly Hills, Hollywood. Alongside this announcement, a series of significant changes were revealed, reshaping the future of the prestigious Oscars ceremony.

One of the most notable updates is the introduction of a brand-new category — Best Stunt Design — recognizing excellence in action choreography and stunt execution. This move acknowledges the long-overdue importance of stunt professionals in filmmaking.

In a bid to ensure fairer voting practices, the Academy’s Board of Governors has also introduced stricter regulations for Oscar voters. For the 2026 ceremony, all members must watch every nominated film in a given category before submitting their votes. To enforce this, the Academy will track member activity on a voters-only streaming platform and require voters to declare where and how they viewed each film, whether in theaters or at festivals.

Additionally, the Academy has responded to the growing influence of technology in cinema by clarifying its stance on Generative Artificial Intelligence. The use of AI will neither give an advantage nor disadvantage a film’s chances. However, the human element behind the creative process will remain the central criterion for recognition.

This AI-inclusive policy follows recent controversies involving AI-assisted films like The Brutalist and Emilia Perez, reaffirming the Academy’s evolving approach to innovation while preserving artistic integrity.