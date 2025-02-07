OTT vs TV TRP Ratings: Amaran and Lucky Bhaskar Shine Across Platforms

TRP Ratings: The Telugu version of the movie Amaran has achieved impressive TRP ratings, exceeding expectations. Lucky Bhaskar has also garnered high TRP ratings. Here are the details.

With the rise of OTT platforms, the number of people watching movies on TV channels has decreased. Due to this, even some big films have received low TRP ratings. Some blockbuster films have underperformed on television because many people had already watched them in theaters or on OTT platforms. However, the Telugu version of the Tamil movie Amaran has received an overwhelming response on TV. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the film has created a buzz. Similarly, Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Bhaskar has also achieved excellent ratings.

Amaran Movie Surpasses Expectations

The Telugu version of Amaran was aired on Star Maa on the evening of January 26. Since it is not a direct Telugu film, there were not many expectations regarding its TRP performance. Although it performed well in theaters in Telugu, there were doubts about its television viewership. However, the movie exceeded all expectations. The latest TRP ratings revealed that the film performed beyond predictions.

More Than Kalki

The Telugu version of Amaran secured a TRP rating of 9.1 on Star Maa during its first telecast. This Tamil-dubbed movie outperformed some recent Telugu blockbuster films in TRP ratings.

The pan-India blockbuster Kalki, starring Rebel Star Prabhas, recorded a TRP of 5.26 on Zee Telugu during its first TV telecast. Many were surprised by its relatively low TRP. However, there are arguments that Kalki received lower TV ratings because a large number of people had already watched it in theaters and on OTT platforms.

Amaran has managed to surpass Kalki in TRP ratings. The Tamil film is based on the life of the immortal soldier, Major Mukund Varadarajan. It was released in theaters on October 31st last year on the occasion of Diwali. Starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the film became a blockbuster in both Tamil and Telugu, grossing over ₹330 crores worldwide. Directed by Rajkumar Periyasamy, the movie is also available on Netflix OTT.

Lucky Bhaskar Continues to Dominate

Dulquer Salmaan's Telugu movie Lucky Bhaskar was also a blockbuster, collecting over ₹100 crores and creating a sensation. The film was first aired on Star Maa on January 19. It achieved a TRP rating of 10.2, as expected.

Lucky Bhaskar was released in theaters on October 31st last year. The movie revolves around an employee who cheats a bank and rises to fame. Dulquer impressed audiences with his performance. The film has garnered significant views on Netflix OTT and has now achieved a TRP of more than 10 on TV as well.