Pankaj Tripathi eats khichdi everyday on sets of his films

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday and had the trailer launch of his upcoming film ‘Fukrey 3’ on Tuesday, shared that while shooting, he likes to eat khichdi.

Pankaj, who was recently honoured with the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in ‘Mimi’, spoke with the media on the occasion of the trailer launch of the third instalment of the franchise.

Talking about his eating habits while on shoot, the actor said, “Main jab bhi shoot pe hota hoon khichdi khata hoon har din.”

Hearing his answers, the media burst into laughter to which the actor replied in all earnesty saying, “Nahi sach mein ye mazak nahi hai, main sach mein har din khichdi khata hoon jitne din bhi shoot chale. It helps me stay calm and focused and main apna kaam acche tareeke se kar paata hoon”.

The actor was then requested to cut a cake at the trailer launch to celebrate his birthday but, he humbly turned down the request saying: “Thank you for this gesture but main kaafi asahaj ho jata hoon cake cutting ko leke. Apna birthday manaane mein meri itni ruchi nahi hai (thank you for this sweet gesture but I get very uncomfrtable with the whole cake-cutting thing. I don’t celebrate my birthdays because I can’t relate to that concept of celebrating one’s own birthday.”

‘Fukrey 3’ releases in cinemas on September 28.