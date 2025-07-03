Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Released

Pawan Kalyan is currently working for his upcoming flim named Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. It will come out on July 24, 2025.

There is huge expectations as this would be Pawan Kalyan’s first realse after he became Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

The movie is about a brave man named Veera Mallu, who fights against a bad king.

The movie seems high on action scenes and good music. The trailer shows fights and strong feelings.

Many actors are in the movie, like Nidhi Aggarwal and others . The movie is being helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

Fans are excited to see Pawan Kalyan in this new movie.

Watch the trailer here: