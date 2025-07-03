Live
- Sale of ultra-luxury homes worth Rs 50 crore surges 2,550 pc in Delhi-NCR
- Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life Movie to Stream on This OTT Platform
- Boulevard Coast EC Top Choice For Investment Due to Amenities in Jalan Loyang Besar
- Kasba law college rape: HC directs Kolkata Police to submit probe report, case diary in 7 days
- Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Released
- Shubman Gill Shines with Third Consecutive Century Against England
- Karnataka Renames Bengaluru City University After Manmohan Singh; Approves Campus Expansion
- Neeraj Chopra Classic 2025: All you need to know about India’s first-ever international javelin tournament
- GTA VI Release Date, Features, and Details Explained
- Vivo X Fold 5 Foldable Phone Launching Soon in India with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Trailer Released
Highlights
The trailer of Hari Hara Veera Mallu shows the brave warrior Veera Mallu fighting against the cruel ruler Aurangzeb. It has exciting action, big battles, and good music by M M Keeravaani. Fans are excited to see Pawan Kalyan in a new role.
Pawan Kalyan is currently working for his upcoming flim named Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit. It will come out on July 24, 2025.
There is huge expectations as this would be Pawan Kalyan’s first realse after he became Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.
The movie is about a brave man named Veera Mallu, who fights against a bad king.
The movie seems high on action scenes and good music. The trailer shows fights and strong feelings.
Many actors are in the movie, like Nidhi Aggarwal and others . The movie is being helmed by Krish Jagarlamudi.
Fans are excited to see Pawan Kalyan in this new movie.
Watch the trailer here:
Next Story