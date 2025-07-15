  • Menu
Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veeramallu Gets U/A, Releases July 24 Across 5 Languages

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s first pan-India film Hari Hara Veeramallu clears censor with a U/A certificate. Set in the Mughal era, the epic action drama hits theatres on July 24 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s pan-India film Hari Hara Veeramallu has received a U/A certificate with no cuts. Produced on a ₹250 crore budget by Mega Surya Productions, the film releases on July 24 in five languages.

Set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire, Pawan plays a heroic warrior, while Bobby Deol portrays a Mughal emperor.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the movie has a runtime of 2 hours 42 minutes and has been praised for its visuals, action, and storyline.

A grand pre-release event will be held on July 20 at Visakhapatnam Beach, with Rajamouli and Trivikram expected to attend the event.

