Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veeramallu Gets U/A, Releases July 24 Across 5 Languages
Highlights
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s first pan-India film Hari Hara Veeramallu clears censor with a U/A certificate. Set in the Mughal era, the epic action drama hits theatres on July 24 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Powerstar Pawan Kalyan’s pan-India film Hari Hara Veeramallu has received a U/A certificate with no cuts. Produced on a ₹250 crore budget by Mega Surya Productions, the film releases on July 24 in five languages.
Set in the 17th-century Mughal Empire, Pawan plays a heroic warrior, while Bobby Deol portrays a Mughal emperor.
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna, the movie has a runtime of 2 hours 42 minutes and has been praised for its visuals, action, and storyline.
A grand pre-release event will be held on July 20 at Visakhapatnam Beach, with Rajamouli and Trivikram expected to attend the event.
