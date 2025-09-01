Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh Release, Poster & Cast Update | Mythri Movie Makers

Power Star Pawan Kalyan has two new movies coming soon: OG and Ustaad Bhagat Singh. OG will release this month, while Ustaad Bhagat Singh is planned for 2026. This movie is the second time Pawan Kalyan is working with director Harish Shankar after their hit film Gabbar Singh.

To celebrate Pawan Kalyan’s birthday tomorrow, the makers of Ustaad Bhagat Singh released a new poster. In the poster, Pawan Kalyan looks stylish wearing a hat and black outfit, posing like he is dancing in a party song. Harish Shankar is known for showing his stars in a great way, and this poster proves it.

Reports say Pawan Kalyan will start shooting the next part of the movie this week. The film also stars Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna as the female leads. It is an action drama produced by Mythri Movie Makers.