Police Issue Fresh Notices to Allu Arjun in Sandhya Theatre Case
Tollywood star Allu Arjun finds himself entangled in legal troubles as the controversy surrounding the Sandhya Theatre incident deepens.
Hyderabad: Tollywood star Allu Arjun finds himself entangled in legal troubles as the controversy surrounding the Sandhya Theatre incident deepens. Following his arrest and a brief stint in jail, the Rangopalpet police issued fresh notices to the actor for the second consecutive day. The notices mandate that Allu Arjun inform the authorities before visiting KIMS Hospital.
The incident stems from a stampede during the celebrations of Pushpa, where a young boy, Sri Teja, was injured and is currently undergoing treatment at KIMS Hospital. Addressing the media earlier, Allu Arjun expressed his inability to visit the boy due to ongoing legal complications. However, the actor now plans to meet the boy’s family and inquire about his health.
In a related development, the Rangopalpet police served notices to Allu Arjun's manager, Karunakar, after being unable to deliver them directly to the actor. Reports suggest the actor was unavailable when the police visited his residence. Dismissing rumors, the police clarified that the notice was formally issued to the manager. They further emphasized that Allu Arjun cannot travel without prior court permission.
These legal proceedings have made Allu Arjun a hot topic among his fans and the media, sparking widespread debate. The actor’s next steps in addressing the issue are being closely watched.
Meanwhile, the case continues to shed light on the responsibilities of celebrities in managing large-scale events, with police asserting that Allu Arjun bears accountability for the incident. This ongoing saga has created a buzz not only in Tollywood circles but also among the actor’s extensive fan base.