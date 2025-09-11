Pooja Hegde comes on board for ‘DQ41’

Dulquer Salmaan, one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema, has officially begun work on his 41st film, #DQ41. The project is being helmed by debutant director Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner as their 10th venture, #SLV10. The shoot is currently progressing in Hyderabad.

Billed as a contemporary love story enriched with strong human emotions, the film aims to offer audiences a moving and engaging cinematic experience. The makers have also announced Pooja Hegde as the female lead, pairing her opposite Dulquer for the very first time. To mark the occasion, a special video was unveiled featuring Pooja joining the shoot. The short clip, showcasing her riding a scooty with Dulquer seated behind, has already sparked excitement about their fresh on-screen pairing.

This collaboration between Dulquer and Pooja has been one of the major highlights, as fans are eager to see their chemistry unfold on the big screen. Director Ravi Nelakuditi is said to have crafted a unique narrative designed to present a heartfelt love story in a refreshing way.

The film is backed by a top-notch technical team. Popular cinematographer Anay Om Goswamy will be handling the visuals, while music will be composed by GV Prakash Kumar. Avinash Kolla joins as the production designer.

Planned as a grand Pan-India release, #DQ41 will hit theatres in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.