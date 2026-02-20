Prabhas cheers ‘Couple Friendly’ team, shares special moment with Santosh Soban

The Telugu romantic drama Couple Friendly, which released a week ago, is steadily gaining positive attention, not just from audiences but also from the industry. Starring Santosh Soban and Manasa Varanasi in the lead roles, the film is directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar and has been receiving encouraging feedback for its fresh narrative and performances.

In a heartwarming development, Prabhas, who is currently busy with multiple big-budget projects, took time out to watch the film and personally meet the young team behind it. Deeply impressed by the film, the superstar spent quality time interacting with the cast and crew in an informal, friendly setting. A promo from this special meeting was recently released, with the full video scheduled to be unveiled today.

Santosh Soban, in particular, was visibly emotional about Prabhas’ encouragement. He shared a touching photograph on social media in which he is seen hugging Prabhas tightly, expressing heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering support and affection. The picture quickly went viral, drawing massive love from fans and industry insiders alike.

Adding to the excitement, the lead pair of Couple Friendly is set to reunite for another project under the direction of Ashwin Chandrasekhar. The upcoming film will be produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni, with official details regarding the project’s launch and shoot schedule expected to be announced soon.

With Prabhas’ endorsement and a new collaboration on the horizon, Couple Friendly has clearly given Santosh Soban and the young team a major boost in visibility and industry confidence.