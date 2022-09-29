Prabhas Favourite Food Arrangements For Fans in Mogalthuru

It was known that Rebel Star Krishnam Raju had passed away recently due to ill health. His samsarana sabha (memorial service) was held grandly today in Mogalthur, and many politicians also attended this. Celebrating this occasion, the fans of hero Prabhas organized bike rallies in the town. It is 12 years since Prabhas came to Mogalthur with his family to perform the memorial service for his uncle and the Late Senior Hero Krishnam Raju. Earlier, Prabhas came to Mogalthur in 2010 to perform the mourning activities of his father.

On this occasion, Hero Prabhas has arranged a large lunch buffet for over 1 lakh people in Mogalturu. The recipes served for lunch include fish, mutton, and prawn. All these arrangements for the people were made in the garden on the south side of the actor's house. The prominent personalities and AP ministers who attended this mourning include Venu Gopala Krishna, RK Roja, Chief Whip Mudunuri Prasad Raju, and others.

Foods Preparing for fans

6 Tons Mutton Curry

6 Tons Mutton Biryani

1 Ton Gongura Prawns Iguru

1 Ton Prawns Iguru

1 Ton Stuffed Crab

1 Ton Bommidala Pulusu

6 Tons Chicken Curry

4 Tons Chicken Fry

6 Tons Chicken Biryani

1 Ton Pandugappa Curry

4 Tons Chandua Fish Fry

2 tons of Chitti Chepala Pulusu,

Apart from these 22 types of non-veg dishes,2 lakhs burelu, plus veg dishes.







