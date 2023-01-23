Predictions for Oscar Nominations for SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' starring Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan at the Oscars 2023

The Late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel who hosted the Oscars ceremony a couple of times before will return as its host for the current year 2023. There are high hopes for the Indian film 'RRR' directed by SS Rajamouli, starring Rama Rao Jr and Ram Charan as it has received positive reception from Western audiences and has won multiple awards at American film festivals. However, there are also several other films in contention for the top awards such as Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor. Critics and analysts believe that 'RRR' has the potential to receive nominations in various categories, including Best Original Song, Best Original Score, Best Original Screenplay, Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, or even Best Director.

