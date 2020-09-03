Pressure Cooker On Amazon Prime Video Reflects Middle Class Telugu Household

People who have lived in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana know that there is a BTech in every Telugu household. There is a joke doing the rounds that in AP and Telangana, it is every person's dream (read parents) to first pursue BTech and then think of what to do next (Next Yenti). There have also been several movies that have been done on the same concept. So, what's so new about the movie Telugu Pressure Cooker which is being streamed on Amazon Prime video? Before we get into the details, let' first get introduced to the cast and crew members who worked in Pressure Cooker.

Directed by Sujoi, Pressure Cooker stars Sai Ronak, Rahul Ramakrishna, Preethi Asrani, Rajai Rowan in key roles. The movie is produced by Appi Reddy. The movie revolves around the life of an engineering grad from a small town (Kishore) who is pushed into seeking employment in the US because all his cousins live there and his parents want to show him off to their relatives with "My son works in the US." In fact in one of the scenes, the lead actor's father is seen saying without any hesitation that he doesn't mind what kind of work his son would do as long as it is the US of A.



So with immense pressure from his parents, the young grad is forced to find ways to somehow sneak into the US after his visa gets repeated rejected by the US consulate. Add to that the frequent insults he suffers from villagers who take a jibe at him for not being able to take the flight to US.



But what makes the character Kishore different in this movie is that he is a real engineer passionate about inventing machines. He has even eased his father's burden by building a mechanism that helps him switch off the motor at his field sitting in the enclosure of his home. His skill and talent could land him a job anywhere in India. But his parents are bent upon packing him off to the US as they prefer dollars over rupees. So what happens next? Does Kishore manage to fulfill their dreams or follow his own passion? Watch Pressure Cooker on Amazon Prime Video to know.



Pressure Cooker is a well made movie with not much melodrama. There is enough humour thrown in to keep the viewer engaged till the end. The movie however also hits upon the reality which mirrors the plight of every middle class household that dreams of sending off their kids abroad for jobs hoping their lives get better and also because they could command more dowry which is still rampant in the Telugu states.



Verdict: Pressure Cooker is worth a watch and also a lesson for every youth nursing dollar dreams.

Rating: 4/5