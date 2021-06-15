Priyamani bursts rumors on differences with husband

Priyamani is one of the successful heroines in the film industry. The actress is currently enjoying the success of her latest web series 'The Family Man'. She played Manoj Bajpayee's wife role Suchitra. Priyamani will also make her comeback to Telugu cinema this year. She is a part of two films Narappa and Virata Parvam.

The actress interacted with the media recently and she shared a lot of interesting things about her career. She also responded to the online trolls and added that she is one of the victims of online trolling. At the same time, she also responded to the rumors about the differences she had with her husband.

However, Priyamani confirmed that she has no differences from her husband. She gave clarity that there is no truth in the rumors. She praised her husband that he is very supportive of her because of whom she is enjoying her career progress now.