Producer KS Rama Rao unveiled ‘Mutton Soup’ title and motion poster

Filmmaker Ramachandra Vattikuti is set to bring a gritty new crime drama titled Mutton Soup, featuring Raman and Varsha Vishwanath in lead roles. The film, which carries the tagline “Witness the Real Crime”, is being produced under the banners Alukka Studios, Sri Varahi Arts, and Bhavishya Vihara Chitralu (BVC). The title and motion poster were officially unveiled on Independence Day (August 15) by veteran producer K.S. Rama Rao.

The project is being presented by Ramakrishna Vattikuti and produced by Mallikharjun Elika (Gopal), Arun Chandra Vattikuti, and Ramakrishna Sanapala.

Speaking at the launch, K.S. Rama Rao praised the film’s team, saying, “The title poster looks great. I wish the entire team of ‘Mutton Soup’ the very best and hope it achieves big success.”

Producer Mallikharjun Elika expressed gratitude, adding, “We thank K.S. Rama Rao garu for supporting our film. We are confident audiences will embrace this story when it reaches theatres soon.”

Lead actor Raman described the film as a powerful story backed by hard work, while director Ramachandra Vattikuti credited the support of producer Parvathaneni Rambabu in shaping the project. Producer Ramakrishna Sanapala revealed that Mutton Soup is inspired by real incidents, making it a compelling crime drama with authenticity at its core.

The event was attended by key members of the crew, including Executive Producer Parvathaneni Rambabu, Line Producer Komma Ramakrishna, Editor Lokesh Kadali, and actor Govind Raj Neerudi, all of whom thanked K.S. Rama Rao for launching the poster.

Mutton Soup will be hitting theatres soon, with the makers promising a gripping take on crime rooted in reality.