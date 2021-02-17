Puvvada, actor Srikanth participate in ‘Koti Vriksharchana

Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar and Tollywood actor M Srikanth have planted saplings at Lakaram Walker's Paradise here on Tuesday as part of 'Koti Vriksharchana'.

Under Koti Vriksharchana, which was a part of Green India Challenge introduced by MP J Santosh Kumar, one crore saplings should be planted on the birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, which is on February 17, the Minister informed.

The State is witnessing an increase in green cover because of Haritha Haram, which the State government had introduced six years ago and Green India Challenge, introduced by MP Santosh Kumar three years ago, he noted.

The CM was aware of the importance of increasing greenery, hence launched Haritha Haram programme soon after coming to power, Ajay Kumar said and urged the elected representatives and people to participate actively in 'Koti Vriksharchana' to be held on Wednesday.

Minister Ajay wanted every party worker in the erstwhile Khammam district to plant at least three saplings as part of the programme and make it a grand success.

Minister Ajay Kumar, actors Srikanth and Shivaji Raja and TANA president Jayashekar Talluri extended advanced birthday greetings to the Chief Minister. SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar and others were present.