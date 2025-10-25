R Madhavan look from Edison-inspired biopic ‘GDN’ revealed

Actor R. Madhavan, celebrated for his timeless charm since Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, has once again stirred social media excitement with the first look from his upcoming biopic G.D.N.. Sharing a clean-shaven image on Instagram, Madhavan captioned it, “Another day… another look… Life on set goes on. So very blessed and grateful… to have the most extraordinary cast, crew and wonderful producers. #GDN.”

The film chronicles the life of Gopalaswamy Doraiswamy Naidu (GDN), the self-taught engineer and industrialist from Coimbatore, often hailed as the “Edison of India.” GDN transformed imported technologies into low-cost Indian solutions, creating India’s first indigenous electric motor and designing innovations ranging from razors and fans to small petrol engines and agricultural hybrids. He also founded workshops, training institutes, industrial exhibitions, and contributed to establishing technical colleges, leaving a profound industrial legacy in Tamil Nadu.

Directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar, G.D.N. is produced by Varghese Moolan Pictures in collaboration with Tricolour Films, with reports suggesting Madhavan and his wife Sarita are also part of the producing team. The film’s music is composed by Govind Vasantha. Key cast members include Priyamani, Yogi Babu, and Jayaram, who bring depth to this inspiring narrative.

Madhavan was last seen in the streaming feature Aap Jaisa Koi, where he portrayed Shrirenu, a 42-year-old Sanskrit professor, opposite Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film explored unconventional romance across Jamshedpur and Kolkata, challenging societal norms and age-gap dynamics.

With G.D.N., Madhavan promises to step into the shoes of one of India’s most innovative minds, offering audiences a blend of inspiration, history, and cinematic storytelling.