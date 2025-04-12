Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-anticipated pan-India mythological epic Vishwambhara, directed by Vassishta of Bimbisara fame, has taken its promotional campaign to the next level with the release of its first single. Titled Raama Raama, the devotional track was unveiled on the auspicious occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi, serving as a spiritual homage to Lord Hanuman’s undying devotion to Lord Ram.

The song begins with a soulful female chorus, setting a pious tone before Chiranjeevi’s commanding voice resonates with the chant “Jai Shri Ram”. Backed by vibrant visuals of Sri Rama and Sita Kalyanam, the track showcases a grand celebration filled with colour, divinity, and cultural richness. Chiranjeevi’s presence adds gravitas, while the visuals of children dressed as Hanuman infuse an innocent charm to the spiritual setting.

The music is composed by MM Keeravani, and sung powerfully by Shankar Mahadevan and Lipsika. Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry’s poignant words elevate the‘Raama Raama’ from Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’ unveiled with grand devotional vibes devotional appeal of the song. The set, a majestic recreation of ancient traditions, adds visual splendour to the devotional narrative.

Produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod under the UV Creations banner, Vishwambhara boasts a stellar cast including Trisha Krishnan, Ashika Ranganath, and Kunal Kapoor. Cinematographer Chota K Naidu and production designer AS Prakash are bringing the mythological world to life with grandeur and authenticity.

With its mythological depth, emotional resonance, and musical richness, Raama Raama sets the perfect tone for what promises to be a cinematic spectacle.