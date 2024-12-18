Raashi dazzles with her impeccable fashion sense

Raashi Khanna has firmly established herself as a versatile and powerhouse talent in the Indian film industry, seamlessly balancing her career across Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood.





This year alone, she made waves with two successful Hindi releases—Yodha and The Sabarmati Report—and impressed audiences in the Tamil horror-comedy Aranmanai 4. But Raashi isn't slowing down, as she's currently busy filming the Telugu movie Telusu Kada, further solidifying her status as one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.













Off-screen, Raashi continues to dazzle with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she turned heads in a stunning black dress that featured a daring low neckline paired with a white bow at the front, exuding a perfect blend of elegance and allure.









Complementing her look with a high bun, bold red lipstick, and glossy makeup, she embodied a sexy yet sophisticated style that once again demonstrated her ability to effortlessly command attention, both in front of the camera and on the red carpet.











