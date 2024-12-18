Live
- RG Kar tragedy trial: Recording of statements by 50 witnesses completed
- New expressway links Lhasa with birthplace of Tibetan civilization
- 13 Dead as Ferry Capsizes Near Gateway of India; Over 100 Rescued
- PM Modi to Visit Kuwait for Two Days from December 21, First Indian PM Visit in 43 Years
- Realme 14x with Rainwater Smart Touch Launched in India, Priced Starting at Rs 14,999
- Lanka T10 Super League: Jaffna Titans beat Hambantota Bangla Tigers in Qualifier 1, reach final
- Elon Musk Rejects Claims of Starlink Usage in Manipur Amid Growing Scrutiny Over SpaceX Compliance
- Bail Granted to Accused in Lagacharla Case by Nampally Special Court
- Indonesia to launch B40 biodiesel in 2025
- Iran warns Europe against 'misusing' snapback mechanism in nuclear deal
Raashi dazzles with her impeccable fashion sense
Raashi Khanna has firmly established herself as a versatile and powerhouse talent in the Indian film industry, seamlessly balancing her career across Tollywood, Bollywood, and Kollywood.
This year alone, she made waves with two successful Hindi releases—Yodha and The Sabarmati Report—and impressed audiences in the Tamil horror-comedy Aranmanai 4. But Raashi isn't slowing down, as she's currently busy filming the Telugu movie Telusu Kada, further solidifying her status as one of the most sought-after actresses in the industry.
Off-screen, Raashi continues to dazzle with her impeccable fashion sense. Recently, she turned heads in a stunning black dress that featured a daring low neckline paired with a white bow at the front, exuding a perfect blend of elegance and allure.
Complementing her look with a high bun, bold red lipstick, and glossy makeup, she embodied a sexy yet sophisticated style that once again demonstrated her ability to effortlessly command attention, both in front of the camera and on the red carpet.