Rag Mayur, Vimal Krishna collaborates for quirky film ‘AnumanaPakshi’

Writer-director Vimal Krishna, who made a sensational debut with DJ Tillu in 2022, is all set to surprise audiences again with a fresh and eccentric concept. His next film, titled AnumanaPakshi, is being produced by Rajiv Chilaka, Rajesh Jagthiani, and HirachandDand under the Chilaka Productions banner, marking their fourth venture after Oka OkaJeevitham.
Starring Rag Mayur and Merin Philip in the lead roles, the film’s title and first look were revealed recently. The vibrant poster, designed like a comic book page, reflects the quirky and humorous personality of the protagonist.
With music by Sri Charan Pakala and visuals by Sunil Kumar Nama, AnumanaPakshi promises to be a complete entertainer featuring Prince Cecil, Ananya, and Charith in key roles. The film is set to hit theatres soon.