Raghava Lawrence offers to build home for Irula woman whose life inspired ‘Jai Bhim’

Actor and director Raghava Lawrence on Monday announced that he would build a house for Parvathy Ammal, the Irula woman on whose life the critically acclaimed Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' is based. In a statement, the director of the famed 'Kanchana' franchise, said, "I was moved after getting to know about the present day status of Parvathy Ammal, whose husband Rasakannu was killed for no fault of his 28 years ago."

Pointing out that he had first got to know about her present plight from a programme on a YouTube channel, Lawrence said he immediately got in touch with a journalist behind the programme for additional details.

"I was even more touched when I got to learn additional details," the actor said and added that he had promised Parvathy Ammal that he would build her a house at his own expense.

The actor also thanked the journalist's team that had helped bring her poverty-stricken state to his attention and congratulated and thanked the entire team of 'Jai Bhim', including Suriya and director Gnanavel, for having made a painful incident that had occurred 28 years ago into a talking point through their film.