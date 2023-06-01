Rajini’s Jailer wraps up its shoot

The release date of Rajini’s “Jailer” was announced as August 10 a few weeks ago in a promo video which featured almost all prominent actors in the film. The team has now dropped a few stills from the location and informed that its shooting has been wrapped up.

Tamannaah, director https://www.thehansindia.com/home/tags/Nelson Dilipkumar and Jaffer Sadiq among others are seen along with the Superstar in the pictures which have the entire crew members, too, in them. All of them are seen in celebratory mode and a huge cake is also spotted in pics. One of the photos has Rajini cutting the cake which has 'Jailer shooting wrapped' written on it.

The first single from the movie composed by Anirudh is expected to be revealed soon. Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar, Sunil, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan and Yogi Babu among others play pivotal roles in the project which marks the third collaboration between Rajini and Anirudh after “Petta” and “Darbar.”

They will next be teaming up for “Thalaivar 170” which will be helmed by Gnanavel. The movie is crucial for both Rajini and Nelson as their respective previous projects failed to meet expectations. While Nelson hasn't committed to any other film, Rajini will next be seen in a cameo in his daughter Aishwarya's project Lal Salaam.

He is also said to be joining hands with the most-wanted filmmaker of Kollywood, Lokesh Kanagaraj next year. It is heard that the movie might begin before the director takes up “Kaithi 2.”