Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’ set for June 20 release, first look unveiled

Acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao is set to showcase a never-before-seen avatar in his upcoming action-thriller Maalik, where he steps into the role of a gangster for the first time. The highly anticipated film is slated to hit theaters on June 20, 2025.

The makers announced the release date with a striking poster, which they shared on social media. The poster features Rajkummar Rao standing atop a jeep, gripping an AK-47, with a convoy of trucks stretching out before him. The caption on the post read, “Poore pradesh aur desh pe RAJ karne aa rahe hain MAALIK! Rajkummar Rao in and as #Maalik. In Cinemas on 20th June, 2025.”

Directed by Pulkit, known for Dedh Beegha Zameen, Bose: Dead/Alive, and Bhakshak, the film promises high-intensity action and an engaging storyline. Maalik is produced under the Tips Films banner by Kumar Taurani, alongside Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.

The film’s title was first revealed on Rajkummar’s 40th birthday, where he shared a teaser poster featuring the tagline, “Maalik. Paida nahi ho sakta, ban toh sakta hai” (A Maalik cannot be born, but can be made). Last year, he also hinted at the film’s progress with a post saying, “#Maalik ki duniya mein aapka swagat hai. Shoot shuru ho chuka hai, jald hi mulaqat hogi!” (Welcome to Maalik’s world. The shoot has begun, see you soon!)

Rajkummar Rao, an FTII alumnus, has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood with his versatile performances. Since his debut in 2010 with Love Sex Aur Dhokha, he has featured in over 30 films and won numerous accolades, including a National Award. His career took off with films like Kai Po Che! and Shahid, leading to critically acclaimed performances in Queen, Aligarh, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Trapped, Newton, The White Tiger, and Ludo. He was last seen in Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video alongside Triptii Dimri and is set to return in Stree 2.

With Maalik, Rajkummar is set to explore a new action-packed territory, making it one of the most awaited releases of 2025.