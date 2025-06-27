Rajkummar Rao’s ‘Maalik’ set to redefine gangster thrillers with wit and grit

Pen Movies has ignited fresh curiosity with the announcement of Maalik, a Hindi-language gangster action thriller slated for release on July 11, 2025. Starring the versatile Rajkummar Rao, the film promises a dark yet clever exploration of the underworld, served with a twist of wit and innovation.

The official teaser drop on social media came with the cryptic line: “Podcast ki nagri mein ab dikhega Raj. #Maalik se milne aa jaana 11 July ko sirf cinema gharon mein!” — blending menace with meta-humor. Accompanying the post is a sharp, podcast-style promo featuring Rajkummar Rao in a double role: one as himself, the other as the titular Maalik, delivering layered dialogue that balances menace with charisma.

Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, Maalik features an impressive ensemble cast including Manushi Chhillar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Medha Shankr. The narrative unfolds across gritty North Indian landscapes — shot in Lucknow, Varanasi, and Unnao — adding authenticity to its visual depth.

The music, too, is already making waves. The singles “Naamumkin” and “Dil Thaam Ke” — composed by Sachin-Jigar with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya and vocals by Akasa and MC Square — are gaining traction for their edgy sound.

Cinematographer Anuj Dhawan, production designer Rita Ghosh, and costume designer Niharika Bhasin Khan have worked to give Maalik a visually distinct identity, matching the film’s genre-bending tone.

With its sharp writing, stylized promos, and Rajkummar Rao at the helm, Maalik is shaping up to be more than a typical gangster flick. Expect humor, suspense, and surprises when the Maalik takes over theatres this July.