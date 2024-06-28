Rakul drops intense strength training photos; says 'struggle is very real'

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh on Friday dropped pictures of herself working on her strength training, saying, 'the struggle is very real, but so is the gain'.



Taking to Instagram, Rakul shared a string of pictures from the gym, wherein we can see her working out, wearing a black tank top, and matching leggings.

She can be seen pulling weights and stretching in the snaps.

Shelling fitness goals, the diva captioned the post: "The struggle is very real but so is the gain #workoutoftheday #fitnotskinny #strengthtraining".

The post has garnered more than one lakh likes, and a heart from Sidharth Malhotra, and Ananya Panday.

A fan commented on the post and said: "Thalaivi", another user wrote: "strong girl".

Rakul debuted in 2009 with the Kannada film, 'Gilli', which was a remake of Selvaraghavan's '7G Rainbow Colony'. The movie also marked the acting debut of actor Jaggesh's sons-- Gururaj and Yethiraj.

She then went on to feature in Telugu movies like 'Keratam', 'Venkatadri Express', 'Rough', 'Loukyam', 'Current Theega', 'Bruce Lee', 'Nannaku Prematho', 'Dhruva' and 'Jaya Janaki Nayaka' among others.

Rakul also did Tamil films like 'Thadaiyara Thaakka', 'Puthagam', 'Yennamo Yedho', 'Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru', and 'Boo'.

The Hindi films which starred Rakul are -- 'Yaariyan', 'Aiyaary', 'De De Pyaar De', 'Sardar Ka Grandson', 'Runway 34', 'Cuttputlli', 'Doctor G', 'Thank God', and 'Chhatriwali'.

She next has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake', and 'Indian 2' in the pipeline.

Rakul is married to actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani. The duo tied the knot on February 21, 2024 in Goa.