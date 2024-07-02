Rakul Preet shares her mantra of energy, good looks: 'Keep my karma clean, focus on my job'

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming Tamil vigilante action film 'Indian 2', on Tuesday conducted an 'Ask Me Anything' (AMA) session with her fans on social media, and revealed about her mantra of energy, good looks, her favourite holiday spot in India, and her favourite cricket players.



Taking to Instagram Stories, Rakul answered the fun questions of the fans. She wore an off-shoulder blue jumpsuit, while she was promoting 'Indian 2'.

During the AMA session, a fan asked the diva about her mantra of energy and good looks. Replying to the same, Rakul said: "The mantra of my energy is to keep myself away from all the negativity. I just focus on my job, my people, my life, and I am really not worried about who is thinking what, and I try to keep my karma clean."

"And I think that what keeps me positive and kind of reflects on your skin. So, I think for each one of us, if we have a clear conscience, if we are happy from within, I think that' what is going to reflect on your face," she shared.

Speaking about her favourite cricket players, Rakul said: "It has to be Virat Kohli. I think he is amazing. And also Rohit Sharma."

Rakul also revealed her favourite holiday spot in India, saying, "Goa. I just love Goa." Rakul married actor-filmmaker Jackky Bhagnani on February 21, 2024, in Goa.

On how much time she spends in the gym, the 'Doctor G' actress added: "I spend about one hour and 15 minutes maximum, which also includes my mobility, and stretching in the end."

'Indian 2' is directed by S Shankar, and is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. The movie is a sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian', and Kamal Haasan reprises his role as Senapathy.

Apart from Rakul, it also features Siddharth, SJ Suryah, Bobby Simha, Vivek, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Gulshan Grover, Samuthirakani and Nedumudi Venu in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, she next has 'Meri Patni Ka Remake', and 'De De Pyaar De 2' in the pipeline.