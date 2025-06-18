Ram Charan shooting high-octane train stunt for ‘Peddi’

Global Star Ram Charan's much-awaited rural action drama Peddi has reached a significant milestone, as the latest shooting schedule is currently underway in Hyderabad. A specially designed train set serves as the centerpiece for a never-before-seen action sequence being filmed during this schedule.

Renowned production designer Avinash Kolla has constructed a massive, detailed train set exclusively for this adrenaline-charged segment. The high-voltage action is being choreographed by celebrated stunt master Nabakanth, with Ram Charan himself performing a series of daring stunts. The makers have hinted that this train sequence will be one of the major highlights of the film, pushing the envelope in terms of scale and intensity.

Following the massive success of Rangasthalam, where Charan was praised for his earthy and powerful performance, Peddi sees the actor return in a similarly rugged and raw avatar. His transformation and intense screen presence have already garnered nationwide attention. The film's recently released First Shot Glimpse has gone viral, further fueling anticipation.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, known for his sensitive yet gripping storytelling, Peddi is being produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru. With powerful visuals, innovative action, and Ram Charan in top form, the film is shaping up to be a cinematic spectacle.

Peddi is slated for a global theatrical release on March 27, 2026, and expectations are sky-high for what promises to be another landmark in Ram Charan’s stellar career.