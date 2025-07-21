Ram Charan’s beast mode transformation

Global star Ram Charan is putting his best efforts into his ongoing and ambitious project, ‘Peddi’. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, and produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru’s Vriddhi Cinemas, and presented by leading banners Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, ‘Peddi’, being mounted on an unprecedented scale, has already created a strong buzz with its promotional material. Particularly, the glimpse has stirred lots of excitement in all languages across the country.

The film’s crucial and lengthy schedule is set to commence tomorrow. Ahead of this pivotal phase, Ram Charan is pushing his limits like never before to embody the powerful new avatar designed for this role. He has been undergoing relentless training, sculpting his body into a powerhouse that perfectly reflects the raw energy and intensity his character demands. The image from his gym session reveals Charan sporting a rugged beard, tightly pulled-back hair, and an imposing physique honed through sheer willpower and discipline. This transformation isn’t just about appearance; it’s a testament to his unwavering commitment to the character and the story. He truly looks like a Greek god, having fully switched to beast mode.

Slated for release on March 27, coinciding with the star’s birthday, ‘Peddi’ is already generating excitement as one of the most ambitious projects in Charan’s career. With his intense physical prep now in full swing, fans can expect a performance that’s as powerful as the actor’s incredible transformation.

Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar’s first look was also revealed recently on his birthday. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead, with Jagapathi Babu and Divyendu Sharma in key supporting roles.

Behind the lens is renowned cinematographer R Rathnavelu, while the soundtrack is composed by Oscar-winning maestro AR Rahman. National Award-winning editor Navin Nooli handles the cut.

As the team races toward its targeted release date of March 27, 2026, on Ram Charan’s birthday, the enthusiasm around ‘Peddi’ is building up.