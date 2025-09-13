Randeep Hooda pays tribute to the heroes of the battle of Saragarhi

It has been 128 years since the legendary Battle of Saragarhi, where 21 Sikh soldiers of the 36th Sikh Regiment made the ultimate sacrifice while defending a remote communication outpost against a massive onslaught of 10,000 to 14,000 Afghan tribesmen. Marking the historic day on Friday, actor Randeep Hooda remembered the brave martyrs with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Hooda, who once prepared to play Havildar Ishar Singh in a shelved film project based on the epic battle, reflected on the extraordinary courage of the Sikh soldiers. Sharing his sentiments on Instagram, he wrote: “A dream I missed sharing with the world! The #BattleOfSaragarhi fought by 21 Sikh soldiers under Hav Ishar Singh of 4 SIKH (then XXXVI SIKH) in September 1897 remains a legendary saga of courage and sacrifice.”

The actor highlighted how the soldiers, stationed at 6,000 feet in the North-West Frontier Province (now in Pakistan), held their post against overwhelming odds. “These soldiers held their ground against thousands of Pathan attackers and all were awarded with the Indian Order of Merit. Recognised by UNESCO as one of the eight most heroic battles in history, their bravery epitomised the concept of ‘Last Man, Last Round,’” he added.

Remembering the unflinching spirit of the martyrs, Hooda continued, “On 12th Sep 1897, these 22 men stood firm until their final moments, defending their post with unmatched valour. Their story continues to inspire and motivate all of us today.”

He concluded his tribute by saluting the regiment: “Our deepest homage to the fallen heroes and heartfelt congratulations to 4 SIKH on their 128th Saragarhi Day. May Waheguru Ji bless the battalion, and may they continue to grow from strength to strength.”