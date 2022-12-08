Ranveer Singh And Deepika Padukone's 'Current Laga Re' Song From Cirkus Movie Is Out…

Cirkus being Ranveer Singh and his gang's most-awaited movie, there are many expectations on it. As this energetic star is essaying a dual role along with Varun Sharma, director Rohit Shetty guaranteed a double dose of entertainment. As the movie is all set release on the occasion of the Christmas festival, the makers dropped the peppy song "Current Laga Re…" and made us witness the power-packed dance performance of the lovely couple Deepika and Ranveer.



Even Ranveer and Deepika shared the video song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "CURRENT LAGA RE!!! #CirkusThisChristmas #CurrentLagaRe @itsrohitshetty".

The song is all amazing and the couple rocked with their sizzling performances. Deepika looked classy wearing a pink floral saree and draped it in a unique way while Ranveer Singh rocked sporting in a complete black attire.

Well, at the song launch event, Deepika and Ranveer looked awesome and also spoke to their fans and media on this special occasion!

Here is a glimpse of the song launch event… Ranveer looked modish in the black attire while Deepika owned a swanky appeal with pink suit dress and top-knot pony hairdo.

Speaking about sharing the dance floor with Deepika, Ranveer said, "Deepika's best performance for me is Meenaamma from Chennai Express. She has done so many great films, but this one is just special. I can't wait for Rohit Shetty and Deepika to team up on a feature film".

He also added, "She is the queen of entertainment. She has 15 years of glorious career and has given such special films & characters. She is the queen of entertainment and the queen of my life. She has a very endearing side to her, which I get to see in real life."

On the other hand, Rohit Shetty confirmed that Deepika will be his female cop in Singham Returns and treated all his fans. "We are making Singham next. Everyone kept asking me who is the lady cop in my universe. So today, let me confirm that Deepika Padukone will be the lady Singham, the lady cop in Singham 3. We start shooting next year". Singham Again will have Ajay Devgn and Deepika Padukone as the lead actors and it will be their first collaboration! The shooting of this movie will commence next year…

Cast Details of the Cirkus movie:

• Ranveer Singh in a double role

• Pooja Hegde

• Jacqueline Fernandez

• Varun Sharma in a double role

• Siddhartha Jadhav

• Johnny Lever

• Sanjay Mishra

• Mukesh Tiwari

• Vrajesh Hirjee

• Ashwini Kalsekar

• Murali Sharma

• Tiku Talsania

• Vijay Patkar

• Sulbha Arya

• Brijendra Kala

• Anil Charanjeett

• Abhinay Raj Singh

• Sulabha Arya

• Raaj Vishwakarma

• Garima Agarwal

Cirkus movie is made based on William Shakespeare's iconic play 'The Comedy of Errors' and is the official adoption of the 1982 movie Angoor. As Ranveer Singh is essaying a dual role in this movie, he will romance with B-Town glam dolls Pooja Hegde and Jacqueline Fernandez. Going with the plot, this movie will revolve around two sets of identical twins who accidentally get separated after their birth.

This Rohit Shetty's directorial is being produced by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. This movie will now hit the theatres for Christmas i.e on 23rd December, 2022!