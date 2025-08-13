‘Rao Bahadur’ first look revealed for Independence Day

GMB Entertainment Presents, Satya Dev, Venkatesh Maha, A+S Movies & SriChakraas Entertainments’ ‘Rao Bahadur’ First Look Unveiled, ‘Not Even a Teaser’ for Independence Day.

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s GMB Entertainment proudly present ‘Rao Bahadur’, the latest feature from acclaimed filmmaker Venkatesh Maha (‘C/o Kancharapalem’, ‘Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya’). Starring the versatile Satya Dev in the lead role, the film is produced by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments—two of Telugu cinema’s most successful production houses. A+S Movies previously collaborated with GMB Entertainment on the pan-India blockbuster ‘Major’, while SriChakraas Entertainments backed the critically acclaimed ‘KA’.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar came on board after being drawn to the compelling narrative of ‘Rao Bahadur’, marking their return to production after ‘Major’. While they are not in a rush to produce back-to-back films, they are committed to supporting powerful, meaningful stories. With such renowned banners joining forces, the film is being mounted on a grand scale with a significant budget, promising top-tier production values and world-class technical standards.

‘Rao Bahadur’ is a psychological drama set against the backdrop of a fading aristocracy. Written, directed, and edited by Venkatesh Maha, the film promises a visually rich, emotionally layered world steeped in cultural and historical intrigue—a Telugu story made for global audiences.

The first-look poster, unveiled today, presents Satya Dev in an opulent, surreal portrait—regal in intricate aristocratic attire, framed by peacock feathers, vines, and miniature figures. The imagery evokes grandeur, decay, and inner turmoil, offering a glimpse into the film’s ambitious visual landscape.

A special video titled ‘Not Even a Teaser’ will premiere in theaters this Independence Day, with a digital release to follow the following week, on August 18th.

“This is a Telugu story made for the world,” says Maha.

“As an actor, you dream of a film like ‘Rao Bahadur’—rich, challenging, and unforgettable. Five hours in makeup each morning gave me the rare chance to disappear into the character completely. By the time we rolled, I wasn’t just playing Rao Bahadur, I was living him,” says Satya Dev.

The film boasts a talented crew of technicians across key departments. Cinematography is helmed by Kartik Parmar, while the music is composed by Smaran Sai. Rohan Singh takes charge as the production designer.

With powerhouse producers, a visionary filmmaker at the helm, and a leading man known for fearless performances, ‘Rao Bahadur’ is poised to become one of the most anticipated Indian films in the coming years.

The film is set for a global release in Summer 2026, in Telugu with subtitles in multiple languages.