Ready to play villain again if a good role approaches: 'Kattappa' Sathyaraj

Actor Sathyaraj, who is known across the nation for his brilliant portrayal of 'Kattappa' in SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali', on Wednesday said that he was ready to play the villain again provided he got a good and compelling role.

Speaking at an event to launch the trailer of director Pandiraj's upcoming film, 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', which features Suriya and Priyanka Arul Mohan in the lead, Sathyaraj said, "If I get the right villain character, I am ready to act as a villain again. I am announcing this on this platform of Sun Pictures in front of Suriya and his fans."

The actor, who shot to the limelight playing villain roles before eventually turning a hero, showered praises on actor Vinay Rai, who has played the villain in 'Etharkkum Thunindhavan', for having done a fine job in the film.

Referring to the repeated demands of fans asking Vinay to deliver the dialogues he had delivered in the teaser of the film, Sathyaraj said that this was what marked the success of an actor playing a villain.

He said, "Hats off to Vinay! When a villain comes to stage, the fans have to ask him to deliver the dialogues he delivered in the film. That is what marks the success of a villain.

"When I acted in the Rajinikanth-starrer 'Mr Bharath', fans asked me in the 100th day function of the film to deliver some lines I had delivered in the film. When I came to attend a function pertaining to the Kamal Haasan-starrer 'Kakhi Sattai', they screamed my dialogues. Similarly, fans here are asking Vinay to deliver his lines in this. That is his success."I say this because I have acted as a hero in 100 films and as a villain in 75 films. I am now playing the role of a good dad. It is a little boring playing a good dad. Therefore, I have a small announcement to make. If I get the right villain character, I am ready to act as a villain again," the immensely popular Tamil actor said much to the delight of the fans and the audience.