Reba John rocks in Neon powersuit look

Reba John, the enchanting actress who charmed audiences with her performance in Sreevishnu's "Samajavaragamana," recently made heads turn with her stunning appearance. Sporting a vibrant neon crop top paired with matching pants and a shrug, John exuded confidence and style.

The bold ensemble was complemented by striking red lipstick and statement earrings, accentuating her glamorous yet powerful aura. With subtle mascara and a chic high bun, she effortlessly stole the spotlight.

Currently, John is busy filming for the upcoming Kannada movie "Sakalakala Vallabha." Fans eagerly anticipate her return to the silver screen, eagerly awaiting her portrayal of a new character in this exciting project. With her impeccable fashion sense and undeniable talent, Reba John continues to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression wherever she goes.



