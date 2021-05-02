'Refreshing to see independent productions, global cinema on Indian screens'

Actor and entrepreneur Masumeh Makhija, who is part of Shiladitya Bora's upcoming film 'Bhagwaan Bharose', and has appeared as a child actor in 'Banegi Apni Baat' (1994) and several TV commercials, finds it refreshing that independent productions and international cinema are finding a home on Indian screens.



Excerpts from an interview with the '3 Storeys' actor about her work:

You started your career at the age of 11 and now you are an actor, entrepreneur and producer. How has the journey been so far?

It has been an exciting journey since the beginning as a child actor and having the privilege to work in amazing films like 'Maqbool', 'Chupke Se' and 'Three Storeys'. I am looking forward to exploring new more challenging directions as an actor, producer and writer.

What are you currently working on?

The film titled 'Bhagwaan Bharose' directed by Shiladitya Bora and produced by Platoon One films. It explores a very hard-hitting subject that has immense relevance in contemporary India.

What is keeping you going during these trying times?

Yoga and meditation are my anchors. It isn't easy being locked down again but I am grateful that my family and I are safe and healthy. It is important to stay positive and help however and whenever we can.

I was lucky enough to spend the lockdown with my family. We were all caught up with our busy-ness before the lockdown, It truly puts priorities into perspective.

You are the CEO and Founder of 'The Creative Tribe', how are things going on that front?

'The Creative Tribe', is a film and advertising production company, which I started with my business partner a few years back. We have created and worked on several popular campaigns which speak with a young, vibrant voice.

Over the past few years, we have collaborated with many agencies, including Mirum on 'Mutual Fund Sahi Hai' campaigns and also designed campaigns for brands like AGL Tiles, PGIM and Reliance Digital. Besides, we have been working with platforms to create AFP's and branded content. One of the highlights was creating and writing 'Eat.Love.Live with Masumeh' a lifestyle program for Disney+ Hotstar, which garnered more than 6 million organic views.

It is a show that explores a holistic approach to life and food. We are currently developing feature films and web series with some of the leading studios.

Online content and streaming received a major leg-up in 2020. What worked, what didn't, and what trends we can expect this year?

I think it is refreshing that independent productions and international cinema are finding a home on Indian screens. In the past week I have watched Indian, Spanish, French, and Japanese content. It is a very thrilling time to be an actor, producer and writer. I think last year we saw a lot of mysteries and crime thrillers, In the coming years, I feel young adult shows and movies will find their niche.