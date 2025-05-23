Reimagining brand storytelling: Amazon MX Player champions ‘Content Marketing 2.0’ at Goafest 2025

In a powerful showcase of how streaming is transforming brand narratives, Amazon MX Player took center stage at Goafest 2025 with a thought-provoking masterclass titled ‘Content Marketing 2.0’. Led by Amogh Dusad, Director & Head of Content at Amazon MX Player, the session dissected the evolution of content marketing in a world increasingly driven by digital immersion and viewer autonomy.

Amogh delivered a compelling exploration of what’s next for brands in the streaming era, challenging traditional ad formats and spotlighting the rise of intentional, content-driven engagement. With OTT platforms now reaching over 83% of India’s connected audience, and 72% of viewers skipping conventional ads, Dusad made a persuasive argument for moving beyond the 20-second pitch to create deeper, more narrative-rich brand experiences.

“In an era of choice, viewers gravitate toward content that feels relevant, real, and reflective of their lives,” said Amogh. “At Amazon MX Player, our content strategy is anchored in cultural authenticity and audience insight, which makes us a natural partner for brands looking to resonate in meaningful ways.”

The session offered a behind-the-scenes look into how Amazon MX Player builds its diverse slate — blending storytelling with sociology. From gritty tales of real-life resilience in Physics Wallah and Rakshak: India’s Braves, to youthful narratives like Campus Diaries and Gutar Gu, the platform curates content with emotional and societal depth. Shows like Jamnapaar and Hustlers further emphasize themes of progress, identity, and aspiration — all fertile ground for authentic brand messaging.

Attendees were also treated to an exclusive preview of Rise & Fall, an upcoming reality series hosted by Ashneer Grover. Described as a fusion of survival grit and societal critique, the show signals Amazon MX Player’s next step in creating brand-integrated, genre-pushing content experiences. With its dynamic format, Rise & Fall offers advertisers a new playground for curated, high-impact storytelling moments.

Amogh emphasized that the future lies in symbiotic partnerships, where brand objectives align organically with viewer expectations. “When content and commerce converge with purpose, brands don’t just get visibility—they gain memorability,” he noted. “We’ve seen how thoughtful integrations across our originals amplify both viewer engagement and campaign performance.”

The masterclass reaffirmed Amazon MX Player’s positioning not just as a content platform, but as a strategic partner for marketers navigating India’s digital-first consumer landscape. With Content Marketing 2.0, the platform is paving a path where brand messages are not just seen—they’re felt.