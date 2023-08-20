RGV launches ‘Edo Jarige’ from ‘Sagileti Katha’

Presented by hero Navdeep C-Space, Ravi Mahadasyam and Vishika Laxman starring 'Sagileti Katha,’set in rural Rayalaseema. The film is written, edited, cinematography and directed by Rajasekhar Sudmoon. The film is jointly produced by DeviprasadBaliwada and Ashok Mittapalli under the Shade Entertainment and Ashok Arts banners. There has already been an overwhelming response to the trailer released for the film.

The film’s song ‘Edo Jarige’ was released in RGV's denby the hands of dashing director Ram Gopal Varma.

Speaking on the occasion, Director RGV said, “After watching the trailer of ‘Sagileti Katha,’ I felt very excited. My best wishes to director Rajasekhar Sudmoon.”

Producer DeviprasadBaliwada says,“In the year I was born, RGV entered films. RGV directed the movie 'Shiva' when I was two years old, watching the movie 'Shiva' and saying the dialogue 'Shiva' at an age when I had no imagination. Since then my parents have fondly called me 'Shiva'. Our parents remind us every time we say this. RGV influenced me from my childhood. That's how a seed was planted for me to enter films.From the first movie I produced 'Kanabadutaledu' to 'Sagileti Katha', I really thank you RGV for helping our movies specially and indirectly.”

Director Rajasekhar Sudmoon said, "I am thankful to everyone who worked on this film. We got a lot of energy when our movie song was launched by the hands of RGV. I owe him a lot. Also, Navdeep, the hero who is presenting our movie, no matter how little he says, no matter how busy he is, he responds immediately and provides us with the things we need.”

Hero Ravi Mahadasyamsays,“‘Sagileti Katha’ is a beautiful and musical movie. Every song in this movie is good. Essentially, you can fall asleep to a relaxing song that has something going on. I firmly believe that films with content will always be appreciated by the audience. Our movie trailer reached millions of views in a very short time and we are confident that this song will also reach.”

Heroine Vishika Laxman says that she enjoyed shooting for the song.