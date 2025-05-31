Riddhima Kapoor Sahni completes debut film shoot in Shimla, calls it a heart-warming journey

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of veteran stars Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor, is all set to make her much-anticipated Bollywood debut. The fashion designer and entrepreneur has just wrapped up the shoot for her first film, tentatively titled DKS, in the picturesque locales of Shimla.

Taking to Instagram, Riddhima expressed her joy and gratitude at reaching this milestone, calling the experience deeply emotional and transformative. “Firsts are always special, because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blueprint of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives,” she wrote in her story, clearly moved by her initiation into the world of cinema.

Reflecting on her 52-day shoot, Riddhima described the film as “heartwarming, funny, and beautiful,” and shared that the journey was full of emotion, laughter, and collaboration with a team of over 200 people. “We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed,” she added, teasing a joyful cinematic ride for audiences once DKS hits the big screen.

Although plot details and the full cast remain under wraps, Riddhima confirmed her mother, Neetu Kapoor, has been on set and is thoroughly enjoying the process. However, she did not confirm whether Neetu has an on-screen role in the film.

Riddhima previously made a cameo appearance on Netflix’s Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, where she was seen alongside Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey. Now, with her full-fledged acting debut, fans are eager to see if she lives up to her celebrated lineage.

As the industry waits in anticipation, all eyes are on Riddhima’s next big reveal — the official title, trailer, and release date of DKS.