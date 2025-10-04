Rishab Shetty delivers a magnificent folklore blockbuster

Rishab Shetty returns with yet another cinematic wonder in Kantara Chapter 1, a film that reaffirms his vision as a storyteller deeply rooted in culture, folklore, and raw human emotions. This is not just a film—it is an experience that immerses the audience into its world from the very first frame.

Every character in this narrative has depth and purpose, entertaining while also engaging the audience in the larger fabric of the story. Rishab Shetty and Rukmini Vasanth stand out with powerful performances. Their intensity and authenticity breathe life into their characters, commanding attention every time they appear on screen.

Technically, the film is flawless. The grandeur of the visuals, the richness of the detailing, and the meticulous craft in each frame make it a visual marvel. Cinematography and production design elevate the narrative, making every moment look magnificent. The music, composed with brilliance, acts as a strong emotional backbone to the story. However, one cannot help but notice the absence of that overwhelming wow factor felt in Kantara when the deity was revealed.

While the impact here is restrained, it works within the context of the film’s distinct storytelling approach. Importantly, Kantara Chapter 1 should not be compared with its predecessor. Each part carries its own voice, its own philosophy, and its unique storytelling rhythm.

Where Kantara was a revelation, Chapter 1 feels like a well-orchestrated expansion of the same world, holding its ground with pride and vision. In the end, Rishab Shetty proves once again why he is considered one of the finest filmmakers of this era. Kantara Chapter 1 is a brilliant master craft by the entire team, a film that grips, entertains, and lingers even after the credits roll.

Film: Kantara Chapter 1

Director: Rishab Shetty

Cast: Rishab Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Pramod Shetty, Leenaz Samad

Certificate: UA

Duration: 168 minutes

Rating: 4/5