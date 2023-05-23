RRR Actor Ray Stevenson Passes Away at age of 58

Ray Stevenson, known for his roles as the villainous British governor in "RRR," an Asgardian warrior in the "Thor" films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's "Rome," passed away at the age of 58. According to representatives for Stevenson, he died on Sunday, but no further details were provided on Monday.

Born in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, in 1964, Stevenson attended the Bristol Old Vic Theatre School and gained experience in British television before making his film debut in Paul Greengrass's 1998 film "The Theory of Flight." He portrayed a knight of the round table in Antoine Fuqua's 2004 film "King Arthur" and later took on the lead role in the pre-Disney Marvel adaptation "Punisher: War Zone."