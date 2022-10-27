RRR breaks into the Top 10 charts in Japan and earns this much

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, had a whirlwind promotional trip in Japan. The film was released in Japanese theatres last week and is doing well at the box office. Trade reports show that RRR has joined the Japanese Top 10 chart in three days. RRR raked in over Rs 1100 crore at the box office in India and other sections of the international market, with an astounding response.

RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli, was released in Japanese theatres on October 21. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan traveled to Japan with their families for promotions.

According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, RRR gained approximately 44 million Yen (Rs 2.50 crore) in three days and joined the Top 10 table. "#RRRIinJapan has earned 44 million yen [Rs 2.50 crores] and is at No.10 in the Top 10 Charts. October 20th - 23rd (sic), "he mentioned.

The story of RRR is based on the lives of two Telugu liberation fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR play key roles in both films. Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, and Olivia Morris appeared in supporting roles.