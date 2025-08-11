Live
Sai Durgha Tej named Most Desirable at Eugenix Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025
The inaugural Eugenix Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards South 2025 lit up the Park Hyatt in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, drawing some of the biggest names from the South Indian film industry. Stars including Nani, Adivi Sesh, Sudheer Babu, Sundeep Kishan, Malavika Mohanan, Teja Sajja, Anil Ravipudi, Naga Vamsi, Pragya Jaiswal, Raashii Khanna, Manchu Lakshmi, Bhagyashri Borse, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Chinmayi Sripaada, and Devi Sri Prasad graced the red carpet.
The glamorous event celebrated fashion, personality, and screen presence, honouring exceptional talents across multiple categories. Among the evening’s highlights was popular actor Sai Durgha Tej being crowned Most Desirable (Male), with music director Devi Sri Prasad presenting the award. In a heartfelt gesture, Tej invited his parents, Vijaya Durga and Dr. Siva Prasad, to join him on stage to accept the honour.
Dedicating the award to his mother, Tej reflected on her unwavering support after his life-threatening accident. “When I thought everything was lost, my mother stood by me, gave me courage, and brought me back to normalcy,” he shared.
Speaking earlier on the red carpet, Tej emphasised comfort and peace of mind as his style priorities, citing Ram Charan and Pawan Kalyan as his style icons — with Charan’s look in Orange topping his list.
Tej’s upcoming action drama Sambarala Yeti Gattu (SYG), co-starring Aishwarya Lekshmi, is set for a grand pan-India release in late 2025.