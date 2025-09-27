Saira Khan Case: Ex-Principal Judge Swati Chauhan Turns Filmmaker, Poster Unveiled

Former Principal Judge Swati Chauhan, known for delivering a landmark judgment on four marriages, has stepped into the world of cinema with her directorial debut, Saira Khan Case. Inspired by a real case from her own courtroom, the film is co-written and co-directed with veteran filmmaker Karan Razdan, celebrated for films like Dilwale, Diljale, Deewane, Qayamat, Dushmani, and Trimurti. The film is slated for a theatrical release on October 10, and its official poster was unveiled today.

Produced under the banner of Soul Films, the project is backed by Salim Lalani, Swati Chauhan, Nizar Lalani, Shamshu Pirani, Nimesh Patel, and Satish Bhanushali. The ensemble cast features Rajniesh Duggal, Poonam Dubey, Karan Razdan, Aradhana Sharma, Rajeev Verma, and Mukesh Tyagi.

Inspired by a Landmark Case

The courtroom drama is based on the ordeal of a Muslim woman who was unilaterally divorced through triple talaq and separated from her children, while her husband insisted on his right to four marriages. The film delves into the tension between personal religious law and India’s secular legal framework- an issue Chauhan herself adjudicated during her tenure as Principal Judge.

Reflecting on her journey, Chauhan said, “Certain prejudices in the system forced me to choose between privileges and principles. I chose the latter and opted out of judicial service. But my commitment to justice never wavered. Cinema became my new courtroom.”

After voluntarily retiring, Chauhan pursued a diploma in filmmaking to tell stories rooted in real-life struggles for justice.

Staying True to the Verdict

Chauhan emphasised that while the film retains the essence of her 2014 judgment, it carefully avoids disclosing the identities of those involved.

“I’ve kept the soul of my judgment intact while observing strict privacy—no names, locations, or identifying details of the parties involved. The verdict in the film closely reflects excerpts from my ruling, with only minor modifications. Creative liberties have been taken to introduce characters, settings, and timelines, while also touching on recent legal developments such as the ban on talaq-e-biddat and ongoing Supreme Court debates on other forms of triple talaq.”

Guided by Razdan’s cinematic experience, Chauhan has translated her courtroom verdict into a compelling narrative aimed at sparking public dialogue on justice, gender rights, and the evolving role of law.