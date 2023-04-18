Salman Khan And Venkatesh's New Poster From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Is Out Ahead Of Release

This EID is going to be the biggest festival for all the fans of Salman Khan and movie buffs. As this ace actor's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie is all set to release on that day, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in keeping up the momentum of this family cum action entertainer. It has Tollywood's ace actors Venkatesh and Bhumika Chawla in prominent roles and thus, there is a buzz in the Telugu film industry too. Already the teaser, trailer and video songs owned millions of views and now the new poster showcasing Venkatesh and Salman Khan is creating noise on social media!



Both Salman Khan and Venkatesh shared the new poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The poster showcased Salman and Venkatesh in complete traditional avatars wearing pattu panchas and shirts! The advance bookings of this movie are now open!

Well, Bollywood's trade analyst shared the censor and run time details of this movie… Take a look!

Run time: 144.25 minutes

Censor certificate: U/A

This Farhad Samji's directorial is produced by Salman Khan under his home banner. It has an ensemble cast of Salman Khan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Shehnaaz Gill, Abhimanyu Singh, Vijender Singh, Abdu Rozik, Malvika Sharma, Palak Tiwari and Amrita Puri while Ram Charan will make a cameo appearance in a song.

Going with the earlier released trailer, it starts off by showcasing romantic glimpses of the lead actors Salman and Pooja Hegde… As Pooja belongs to a traditional Telugu family, Salman meets Venkatesh and his family! Thereafter enters the antagonist Jagapathi Babu who holds a complete intense action backdrop but as Venkatesh is against violence, Salman Khan takes the charge of clearing off Venky's problem. He protects them from Jagapathi Babu. On the whole, the trailer is all intense and interesting showcasing Salman Khan in a long bob hairstyle!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan movie will hit the theatres on 21st April, 2023!