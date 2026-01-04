Salman Khan charms young fans with ‘Maamu’ greetings, handmade cards

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently melted hearts with a genuinely warm interaction at Goa’s airport, where a group of enthusiastic young admirers greeted him with handmade cards and affectionately called him “maamu” as he arrived for his nephew’s engagement celebration.

The video of this endearing exchange quickly went viral, showcasing a side of the actor that fans rarely get to see off-screen.

The children had gathered eagerly, clutching colourful cards they’d crafted themselves, hoping to catch a glimpse of the beloved Bhaijaan. True to his personable reputation, Salman Khan paused to acknowledge them, waving and smiling as he accepted their gifts.

His light-heart-ed response and gentle rapport with the youngsters sparked a wave of admiration across social media, with many users praising his humility and kindness. “Salman Khan walking with genuine affection for his fans,” remarked one viewer online, while others simply celebrated how “adorable” the moment was.

This heartwarming encounter reflects Khan’s longstanding connection with audiences of all ages, not just his blockbuster films. Whether meeting admirers at red-carpet events or engaging spontaneously like this, the 60-year-old actor continues to cultivate a loyal fanbase that extends from their youth into adulthood.

Bhaijaan was in Goa to attend the engagement of his nephew, Ayaan Khan, to Tina Rijhwani, a family celebration filled with joy and festivity. Yet it was this unscripted moment with his young fans that has captured the internet’s attention and endeared him further to audiences worldwide.

As he continues to promote upcoming projects, including the anticipated Battle of Galwan, such genuine, unscripted interactions remind fans why Salman Khan remains one of Bollywood’s most beloved figures.