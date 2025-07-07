Salman Khan Won’t Be The Only Host in Bigg Boss 19; Deets Inside

Bigg Boss 19 is all set to begin from the end of August. It may start around August 29 or 30, and will run for about five month. It will also be one of the longest seasons. This year, the show will be on TV and online at the same time. New episodes will first be aired on Jio Hotstar, and after some time, the episodes will be shown on Colors TV.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan will host the show for the first three months. After that, other famous stars like Farah Khan, Karan Johar, and Anil Kapoor might take turns to host the show. The makers are still deciding if there will be one or many hosts after Salman. But Salman will come back to host the final big episode called the grand finale. However, there is no clarity on who will host when, and further details are awaited.

There is huge excitement among fans about this season. The show will have around 15 contestants at the start, with some new people joining later as wild cards. Fans are waiting to see who will enter the Bigg Boss house and how the season will go.