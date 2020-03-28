Anushka Shetty To Play Devadasi's Daughter In Kannada Debut?

Anushka Shetty is one of the most well known names in Tollywood. The actress is known for her female centric movies and her wide choice of movies. Even though she is very well known in Telugu, do you know she hails from the state of Karnataka? For those of you joining late, Anushka aka Sweety was born in Puttur, a town in Mangaluru of Karnataka state. She has studied in one of the most reputed colleges in Bangalore—Mount carmel College for Women where she completed her BCA.

However, it was a Tollywood movie with none other than Akkineni Nagarjuna which brought her here. Titled Super, the movie which also starred Sonu Sood and Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia, was directed by Puri Jagannath. And like they say, after that the rest is history.

There have been attempts to bring her to Sandalwood which has never really paid off as Anushka has been busy with her professional commitments in Tollywood. Now, we hear that the Telugu actress is all set to make her Kannada debut. Yes. You read that right. If all goes well, Anushka may play a devadasi's daughter in the Kannada biopic on Nanjangud's Nagarathnamma of 17 century. Now, we can imagine what a powerful role this would be. And we know that should Anushka grab the role, she will just rock as in case of Arundathi and Rudhramadevi. We just hope this is not a mere rumour and Anushka will soon be join the league of Sandalwood.

Anushka will be next seen in Nishabdha directed by Hemant Madhukar and produced by Kona Venkat. Anushka plays a mute and deaf girl in the movie and stars alongside Madhavan.