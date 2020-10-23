Avatar Purusha coming in two parts

BENGALURU: Sandalwood movies are always trend-setters. Whether it is continuous trend over a period of period or a streak of remakes, the Kannada movie industry is full of new ideas and the latest in Sandalwood is set to come in two parts. The release of KGF started the two-part trend, and there are far too many movies already announced like Kabza.

The latest addition to the list is Avatar Purusha. Sharan-starrer, directed by Suni and produced by Pushkar Mallikarjunaiah, will be made in two parts. The film-makers resumed shooting in September second week and are now planning for the next schedule.

The family entertainer, which brings back the Chuttu Chuttu pair from Raambo 2, went on floors in February at Chikmagalur. The sources close to the team says, Suni has included an element of Trishanku and the slogan, Aswathama Hatha Kunjaraha, in his story.

Sharan plays the role of a junior artiste and will appear in different shades in the film. He has many roles to play and will be seen in many getups. The different shades of him also relates to his own life. The title Avatar Purusha blends with the story.

Interestingly, a film titled 'Avatara Purusha', starring Ambareesh was released 30 years ago. The new film with the same title is being made under Pushkar Films banner also features Srinagar Kitty in an important role as a black magician called Kumara, who hails from Odisha. It has Arjun Janya composing the music while DOP William David is handling the camera work.

The trend of sequels or films in two parts have become quite popular in Sandalwood. Apart from KGF and recently announced Kabza, Suri's Kendasampige is being planned as a three-part film and its 'second' part was the first to be released.

However, there is a delay in the making of the other two parts. Director- actor MG Srinivas also released his Birbal, which is the first installment of the Birbal trilogy, which is still in the works.