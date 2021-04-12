Golden Star Ganesh's Triple Riding First Look On Ugadi

Sandalwood Golden Star Ganesh is teaming up with three heroines in his upcoming movie "Triple Riding". In this movie which is being directed by Mahesh Gowda, Ganesh will be seen with Adhithi Prabhudeva, Rachana Inder, and Megha Shetty.

Usually, when there are three lead actresses, each of them will have story for them in different tracks and they will be shot in different schedules. This may be true in this case also. But the director has made them appear in a single song.

"This is a mass song. We installed 3-4 sets at different places in Bangalore and shot this song. The song is written and sung by Rapper Chandan Shetty. A colourful and luxurious set was erected for this song. The song was Choreographed by Murali. The track has come out very well. The song will be a feast to watch and listen," stated Mahesh Gowda.

"Ganesh felt very happy after seeing Lyrics, Costume, Sets , and dance direction. Ganesh has danced with a lot of energy in this song. Not only his fans, but people of all sections will like him and enjoy this song," adds Mahesh. Ganesh, who spoke about this song, has praised choreographer Murali's work in this song.

"Some preparations are needed for mass songs like this. I had practiced a few steps for this song also. Dance director Murali has choreographed this song in such a way that I am sure people will get hysteric, and will get up and dance. I liked this song sung by Chandan Shetty," says Ganesh.

"All the three of us lead actresses had gathered. We thoroughly enjoyed the entire shooting of this song. Murali sir has done choreography for many of my hit songs. I am happy that this song is also done by him. He made us to wonderful steps. Dancing with Ganesh was also a happy experience," stated Adhithi Prabhudeva, who is one of the lead actresses in this movie.

Triple Riding will be a romantic comedy and Ganesh will play a lover boy. Many famous actors of Sandalwood like Achyuth Kumar, Ravi Shankar, Lohitashwa, and others can be seen in the the star cast of this movie.

The shooting of this movie was carried out at Sakaleshpur, Bangalore, Chikkamagalore and other places. "With the third schedule, the shooting is over," said director Mahesh Gowda.

Meanwhile, the makers have announced that the first look of the movie will be released on the occasion of Ugadi, which marks the Kannada New Year as per the Hindu Calendar.