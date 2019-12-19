Kannada Actress Shruthi Driver's Mysterious Death

Popular Sandalwood actress Shruthi who was once most sought after to play the leading lady to established actors had a shocking news on Thursday. As per reports, her driver has committed suicide. It was discovered Shruthi's Driver identified as Manjunath Singh had hanged himself to death to a tree near Forest Gates near Magadi Road.

Manjunath Singh had been working as driver for both Shruti and her actor brother Sharan.

25-year-old Manjunath hails from Chikmagalur in Karnataka. He had rented a house in Machohalli for fifteen years now. Manjunath is said to have been found dead with a towel around his neck this morning. The driver was last seen at a party held last night. The deceased's family has suspected foul play and demanded a probe into the mysterious death of Manjunath.

The Madanayakana Halli police has filed a case of mysterious death and begun investigating to rule out any possibility of foul play.