Puneeth Rajkumar donates his eyes

Kannada power star Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack this morning in Bangalore. The actor was working out in the gym and suffered a severe heart attack. The doctors could not make his condition better as the actor was taken to the hospital in an extremely critical condition.

Now, the reports confirmed that his eyes were donated to a donation center, named after his father late Rajkumar, located at Narayana Nethralaya. The actor was just 46 and his sudden death shook everyone.

People from the film industry tweeted their condolences on the sudden demise of the actor. Prime minister Narendra Modi also shared his condolences.

Modi tweeted, "A cruel twist of fate has snatched away from us a prolific and talented actor, Puneeth Rajkumar. This was no age to go. The coming generations will remember him fondly for his works and wonderful personality. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."