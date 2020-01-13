Rakshit Shetty joins hands with Rishab Shetty, again!

Rakshit Shetty is busy with success tours after his latest release Avane Srimmanaryana did exceptionally well at the box office. The multilingual, directed by Sachin Ravi, has creatd a lot of buzz on social media with funny memes too doing the rounds. Shanvi Srivastav plays the leading lady opposite Rakshit Shetty in Avane Srimannarayana.



Avane Srimannarayana is a fantasy movie set in a fictitious town called Amaravathi. The movie revolves around a treasure hunt. The Rakshit Shetty movie opened to fantastic reviews and the positive word of mouth is still drawing people to theatres so much so that the movie is still running to packed theatres.

On the other hand, the crew of Avane Srimannarayana is so thrilled that they are busy holding success meets. Director Sachin Ravi and Rakshit Shetty also went to Hubli, Mysore and Mangalore on success tours.

Remember Kirik Party? Yes, the same movie for which both Rakshit and Rishan Shetty collaborated. Now, we have news that the duo is joining hands again for another project.

Yes guys, the wait is over. As per reports, Rakshit Shetty and Rishab Shetty are coming together with another movie. If a buzz doing the rounds is anything to go by, then the film will revolve around the underworld. Also, the movie will be set in two different periods. While we do not know when this project wilkl go on floors, We already told you that Rishab Shetty will play a cameo in Rakshit's Punyakoti.